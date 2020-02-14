Only Delhiites welcome at Arvind Kejriwals' swearing-in on February 16

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: No leader from other states would be invited to the swearing-in of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his cabinet colleagues on February 16, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said on Thursday. According to party sources, plans are afoot to keep the swearing-in ceremony exclusive for Delhi residents.



The party has also planned to put together a grand show of strength at the Ramlila Maidan on Sunday. However, it is unlikely that AAP leaders from other states will be invited to the event, a party official said.



Faced with a high-decibel campaign by the BJP, the AAP swept the Assembly elections with Kejriwal returning for a third term as CM. On the campaign, Kejriwal had, on numerous occasions, invoked an elderly voter, who was interviewed saying that though his family members are die-hard BJP supporters and his father even went to jail during the Emergency, he will vote for Kejriwal in the Assembly election.

At various campaign events, Kejriwal brought up the elderly voter, saying the video showed how those with the Congress and the BJP were willing to vote for him because of their changes he had brought to their everyday lives.



Ankit Lal, the AAP’s social media head, said that the local party MLA has been asked to visit the elderly voter and extend him an invitation to Kejriwal’s swearing-in function. Party strategists said they have planned to make the ‘Kejriwal 3.0’ event as one to express gratitude to the people for voting AAP back to power.



The AAP supremo said ‘I love you’ to the city after the win, thanking the people for reposing faith in their ‘son’ and ‘brother’.