Dedicated to free metro rides for women: Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot

Kailash Gahlot said the Delhi government will pursue the Central government for the implementation of the scheme.

Published: 18th February 2020 06:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2020 06:28 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will remain committed to the free metro ride scheme for the women here.

Speaking to IANS, Gahlot said the Delhi government will pursue the Central government for the implementation of the scheme.

"We are dedicated to all our promises. The government has also started working. We will be pursuing the Centre to allow us to implement the scheme. We will bear the cost burden of the scheme. We will be paying the amount to the Delhi Metro," Gahlot told IANS.

Last year on June 3, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced that women can "enjoy free rides on public transport" in the national capital, including the Metro and DTC buses.

While the AAP implemented the free ride scheme for women in the DTC and cluster buses in Delhi in October, the same for Delhi Metro is yet to take place.

ALSO READ: Following free bus rides, Delhi women want free metro

The Delhi and the Central governments equally own the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation and for any decision, the two need to be on the same page.

Delhi went to polls this month and the AAP was re-elected. The Cabinet Ministers remained unchanged with minor changes in their portfolios.

Gahlot continues to have the Transport Department in the new government as well.

He said his party got a clear mandate as the party had worked for the people in the last five years.

"We have been loved by the people for our work. This was the first election where votes were given for work. We have started the work already and the focus will be on the promises we have made in the elections," said the Minister and the MLA from the Najafgarh Assembly constituency.

Gahlot has set a new record by being elected for a second time from the seat. Najafgarh Assembly constituency, having a sizable population of farmers and traders, had never repeated an MLA earlier.

