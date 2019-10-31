Following free bus rides, Delhi women want free metro

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Women in the national capital seem to be completely bowled over by the Delhi Government’s decision to make bus travel free for them, with many now asking for travel via the Delhi Metro be made free as well.

The total number of Pink ticket passengers on DTC buses was 2,48,112 till Wednesday morning, which accounted for 33 per cent of all tickets distributed. This was a two per cent increase from Tuesday, which was the first day the scheme was rolled out.

Speaking to multiple women who availed free bus rides, The Morning Standard found that women across the national capital were elated about the new scheme.“I travel to Safdarjung enclave and have a field job. My daily conveyance costs me Rs 100 by bus.

This initiative, though, will save me a lot of money. Delhi Metro should be made free for women as well. So many young women are working and studying. They need free conveyance to pursue their dreams,” said Ranjana Sharma (54).

CM Kejriwal had proposed that metro rides should also be made free for women in Delhi, but received huge backlash from the opposition for the idea.

Figures shared by government officials showed that the maximum number of women who availed the free rides on Wednesday were from north Delhi, with 86,624 tickets.

Women from west, south and east Delhi availed 71,604, 43,150 and 46,734 tickets respectively. The total number of pink ticketed passengers on Tuesday was 4,77,066, which accounted for 34.94 per cent of the total ridership.