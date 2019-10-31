Home Cities Delhi

Following free bus rides, Delhi women want free metro

Speaking to multiple women who availed free bus rides, The Morning Standard found that women across the national capital were elated about the new scheme.

Published: 31st October 2019 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2019 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

A marshal stands in a DTC bus in New Delhi.

A marshal stands in a DTC bus in New Delhi. (Photo | Arun Kumar)

By Rahiba R. Parveen
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Women in the national capital seem to be completely bowled over by the Delhi Government’s decision to make bus travel free for them, with many now asking for travel via the Delhi Metro be made free as well.

The total number of Pink ticket passengers on DTC buses was 2,48,112 till Wednesday morning, which accounted for 33 per cent of all tickets distributed. This was a two per cent increase from Tuesday, which was the first day the scheme was rolled out. 

ALSO READ: Two lakh Delhi women avail free bus rides

Speaking to multiple women who availed free bus rides, The Morning Standard found that women across the national capital were elated about the new scheme.“I travel to Safdarjung enclave and have a field job. My daily conveyance costs me Rs 100 by bus.

This initiative, though, will save me a lot of money. Delhi Metro should be made free for women as well. So many young women are working and studying. They need free conveyance to pursue their dreams,” said Ranjana Sharma (54).  

ALSO READ | Number of marshals in Delhi buses to rise to nearly 13K on Bhai Dhooj: CM Kejriwal

CM Kejriwal had proposed that metro rides should also be made free for women in Delhi, but received huge backlash from the opposition for the idea.

Figures shared by government officials showed that the maximum number of women who availed the free rides on Wednesday were from north Delhi, with 86,624 tickets.

Women from west, south and east Delhi availed 71,604, 43,150 and 46,734 tickets respectively.  The total number of pink ticketed passengers on Tuesday was 4,77,066, which accounted for 34.94 per cent of the total ridership.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi free bus ride Delhi free transport for women Delhi bus ride women DTC bus
India Matters
First of its kind Robot CYBIRA cyber security interactive robotic agent to receive complaints launched as a pilot project at Maharanipeta police station limits in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | Express)
In a first, robocop to receive complaints from public in Vizag
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Assam govt makes sanitary napkins mandatory in factories, industries
25% jump in MGNREGA employment as rural folks line up for jobs
The medical team with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in Chennai on Tuesday
Chennai girl donates part of liver to save father

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prashanth's father Babu Rao speaking to Cyberabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar. (Photo | EPS)
Andhra man arrested in Pakistan sends message to parents on social media
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo | PTI)
'Had BJP worked properly, farmer suicides wouldn't have gone up in Maha': SP leader Akhilesh Yadav
Gallery
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp