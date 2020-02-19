AAP government to enroll 17,000 entrepreneurs as volunteers

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The education department of Delhi government is planning to engage around 17,000 entrepreneurs for classroom interactions with students on entrepreneurship curriculum. On Tuesday, Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister of Delhi held a meeting of the Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum to boost this initiative by involving a much larger base of entrepreneurs this year.



Last year, 4000 entrepreneurs had interacted with more than 3 lakh students and discussed their journey as entrepreneurs.

“There is the need to inculcate an entrepreneurial mindset amongst our students in which the live Interactions with entrepreneurs play a very important part. During interaction sessions, we should have a two-way interaction between students and entrepreneur in a small setting of 30-40 for better communication and understanding,” he added.



ALSO READ: Arvind Kejriwal calls meeting with top officers to discuss implementation of '10 guarantees'



While the department plans to give seed money to the students of classes 11th and 12th, it will roll out the field projects in April, 2020 and July, 2020.

Sisodia also said that new classrooms will be made open for students in the coming academic session from April 1. Earlier, the AAP government had planned to construct over 12,000 rooms in Delhi schools by December 2019.



“We are also aiming to kick start our training sessions for officers, Mentor Teachers and EMC Coordinators, by April this year. It will facilitate the smooth implementation and execution of the EMC programme,” said Sisodia.



Rajinder Pal Gautam, who has now been made in charge of Women and Child Development Ministry, also reviewed the ongoing projects.

“Women’s safety, security and empowerment are the topmost priority areas of the government as promised by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in his Guarantee Card. In the next 5 years, we will work towards the empowerment of women in the capital,” he said.