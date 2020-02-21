Gargi College molestation case: DCW chief Swati Maliwal, students discuss future course of action

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The meeting between the students of Delhi University's all girls Gargi College and the Delhi Commission of Women chief Swati Maliwal concluded on Friday.

A further course of action regarding the probe in the alleged incident of molestation was discussed during the meeting, a student who was a part of the incident told IANS.

A number of students of Gargi College located in the south of the city have alleged manhandling molestation and sexual harassment on the third day of the college annual cultural fest 'Reverie' on February 6.

A third-year student of the college told over the phone that the students are willing to file an RTI and are looking for a relevant person in this regard.

The Fact Finding Committee (FFC) which is conducting an independent enquiry in the incident recorded and examined testimonies of more than 600 testimonies of the students, sources in the University said.

During the General Body Meeting held on Monday, the FFC presented its preliminary findings before the students and other members.

The Committee on its preliminary probe found out that there was a gross lapse in the overall security of the fest and the college had underestimated the number of individuals who would attend the campus. Following which it has recommended immediate sensitisation of the staff of the college to gender issues.

"The committee has also found out that the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) is grossly biased and compromised and a new ICC should be formed as per the UGC requirements by the end of February," the student body of the Gargi College said in a statement.

Two more people were arrested by the Delhi Police on Tuesday in connection with alleged molestation of female students at Delhi University's all girls Gargi College.

The said persons were arrested under section 452, 354 and 509 read with section 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the police said on Tuesday.

So far, the Delhi Police has arrested a total of 17 persons in connection with the case, of which 10 have been granted bail by Delhi's Saket Court.