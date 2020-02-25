Home Cities Delhi

Delhi violence: Class 10, 12 CBSE board exams postponed in northeast of city

While Class 10 students had English exam, Class 12 students had optional exams, including Web Application and Media.

RAF personnel conduct flag march during clashes between those against and those supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act in Delhi Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education has postponed the board exams for Class 10 and 12 scheduled on Wednesday in violence-affected northeast Delhi.

There are a total of 86 centres in northeast Delhi.

LIVE UPDATES: Cops fire tear gas in Chand Bagh, Section 144 in four areas, toll reaches 13

"The exam will be conducted in rest parts of Delhi as per earlier schedule. A fresh date for the exam in northeast Delhi will be announced shortly," a CBSE official said on Tuesday.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced that schools in the area would continue to be closed on Wednesday.

Smoke billowed in the air and mobs roamed unchecked through the streets, burning shops, pelting stones and threatening locals, as fresh violence tore through northeast Delhi, killing six more people on Tuesday and taking the toll in the communal clashes over the amended citizenship law to 11.

