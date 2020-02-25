Delhi riots UPDATES | Police issue 'shoot-at-sight' order in affected areas as toll reaches 13

By Online Desk

Fresh violence broke out in parts of northeast Delhi with violent mobs going on the rampage on Tuesday. The death toll in the violent clashes over the amended citizenship law has touched 13, according to official sources.

Smoke was seen going up in some places and streets, including in the epicentre of the trouble Maujpur, were littered with stones, bricks and burnt tyres, testimony to the spiralling violence and bloodshed that took on a communal taint on Monday and injured about 150 people.

Schools were shut with exams being postponed and fearful residents stayed indoors as the area smouldered with tension.

Prohibitory orders, banning the assembly of more than four persons, were imposed on Monday and will continue to be in force till March 24.