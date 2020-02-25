Home LIVE

Delhi riots UPDATES | Police issue 'shoot-at-sight' order in affected areas as toll reaches 13

Delhi Police has said that it is 'continuously' receiving calls regarding the incidents of violence in North-East Delhi as the situation is 'very tense'.

Published: 25th February 2020 10:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2020 12:53 AM   |  A+A-

A shop burns as a mob sets it on fire during violence in New Delhi.

A shop burns as a mob sets it on fire during violence in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)

By Online Desk

Fresh violence broke out in parts of northeast Delhi with violent mobs going on the rampage on Tuesday. The death toll in the violent clashes over the amended citizenship law has touched 13, according to official sources.

Smoke was seen going up in some places and streets, including in the epicentre of the trouble Maujpur, were littered with stones, bricks and burnt tyres, testimony to the spiralling violence and bloodshed that took on a communal taint on Monday and injured about 150 people.

Schools were shut with exams being postponed and fearful residents stayed indoors as the area smouldered with tension.

Prohibitory orders, banning the assembly of more than four persons, were imposed on Monday and will continue to be in force till March 24.

Live Updates
Stay up to date on all the latest LIVE news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi violence Northeast Delhi violence Delhi Riots

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Galleries
Thick smoke billowed in the air and mobs roamed unchecked through the streets, pelting stones, vandalising shops and threatening locals, as fresh violence broke out in northeast Delhi on Tuesday, a day after seven people were killed in communal clashes ov
Northeast Delhi burns as 13 die in riots over CAA
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump upon their arrival at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad Monday. (Photo | PTI)
India says 'Namaste Trump' as US Prez lands on Modi turf
Videos
From Dutee Chand to Pratibha Ray: Saluting Odisha's 12 amazing Devis
Passersby look at the charred remains of vehicles which were set ablaze by rioters during clashes over the new citizenship law at Mustafabad area of East Delhi Tuesday Feb. 25 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Riots : Situation escalates as mob attacks journalists; death toll rises to 10
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp