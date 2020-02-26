Delhi violence: Police issue 'shoot-at-sight' order in affected areas of city

By IANS

NEW DELHI: After two days of rampant violence in northeast Delhi, a shoot-at-sight order has been issued in the affected areas, police sources said on Tuesday.

According to sources in Delhi Police's north-east district department, the shoot-at-sight order was announced in Yamuna Vihar area.

Several localities, including Chand Bagh, Bhajanpura, Maujpur-Babarpur, and Jafrabad witnessed violence as pro- and anti-CAA protesters clashed.

Several incidents of firing by protestors as well as security forces were reported on Monday and Tuesday, as well as frequent instances of stone-pelting and vandalism.

At least 13 have lost their lives during the clashes, while over 186 others have incurred injuries during the riots.

Earlier in the day, the Union Home Ministry appointed senior IPS officer S.N. Srivastava the Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) to contain the law and order crisis in the national capital as it found that the serving officers were unable to control the situation which was deteriorating by the day.