Private, government schools to continue to remain closed on Wednesday: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Sisodia, who is also the education minister of Delhi, said all internal examinations have been postponed by schools.

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Private and government schools in violence affected North East Delhi will continue to be closed on Wednesday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Tuesday.

"In violence affected North East district, schools will be closed tomorrow as well. Internal examinations have been postponed. Have requested CBSE to postpone the board exam as well," Sisodia tweeted.

There was no response from the CBSE on whether the exam will be postponed or not.

Smoke billowed in the air and mobs roamed unchecked through the streets, burning shops, pelting stones and threatening locals, as fresh violence tore through northeast Delhi, killing six more people on Tuesday and taking the toll in the communal clashes over the amended citizenship law to 11.

As tension smouldered in the national capital's northeast and the sun set over another restive day, violence cut a swathe through several localities, including Chand Bagh and Bhajanpura, with stones and other missiles hurled and shops set ablaze.

Sisodia had on Monday announced that schools will be closed on Tuesday.

He had also spoken to HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' and requested him to postpone the board examination for the particular district.

However, CBSE had clarified that there is no examination centre in North East Delhi for exams on Tuesday so no rescheduling was needed.

"It is informed that as per schedule tomorrow there are exams only for class XII in four vocational subjects in 18 centres in Western part of Delhi. There are no centres in the northeast part of Delhi for exams scheduled tomorrow," a CBSE spokesperson had said.

