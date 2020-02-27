Act of kindness amid Delhi violence: Seelampur locals offer food to police

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Residents of Seelampur, one of the worst affected areas in the violence that engulfed northeast Delhi, have in a gesture of solidarity been offering food and tea to the security forces deployed there.



Gaurav, who lives near Welcome Metro Station, said, “We are taking care of all those people who are providing security in our areas. We are also offering food to needy people. Following the deteriorating situation, shops have been shut.”



“We are with them (security forces) and will serve them till they are here,” he added. There has been the heavy deployment of security forces including the police, CRPF, BSF and the RPF in the area.



However, on the fourth day on Wednesday, since violent clashes erupted in northeast Delhi following protests against the CAA, the situation started returning to normal. The violent protests have claimed the lives of at least 27 people and left countless injured.



After the situation worsened on Saturday evening, shops were set on fire and people were looted by unidentified miscreants. Following this, Section 144 was imposed in some sensitive areas including Jafrabad, Maujpur and Seelampur.