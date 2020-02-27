'Avoid violence-hit areas in Delhi': US, Russia ask their citizens to be on guard in capital

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The US and Russia on Wednesday issued advisories to their citizens, advising them to exercise caution and avoid violence-hit areas in Delhi. In its security alert, the US embassy asked American citizens that it is important to monitor local media outlets for updates on demonstrations, road and Metro closures, and possible curfews.

“US citizens in India should exercise caution in light of violent demonstrations in Northeast Delhi and avoid all areas with demonstrations,” the embassy said in its advisory, which came a day after the end of US president’s India tour.



“The Government imposed law that prohibits political gatherings of four or more people — known as Section 144 ‘ remains in effect in certain areas.”



“Keep a low profile. Be aware of your surroundings. Monitor local media for updates. Follow the instructions of local authorities,” the advisory read. Russia asked its citizens to be careful, avoid large gatherings and violence-hit areas — Jaffrabad, Maujpur and Bhajanpura.



At least 27 people have been killed and over 200 injured in communal violence which broke out three days ago.



Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Babarpur, Yamuna Vihar, Bhajanpura, Chand Bagh, Shiv Vihar are among the areas extensively affected in northeast Delhi.