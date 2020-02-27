Former Congress MP Sandeep Dikshit's daughter saves man attacked in Northeast Delhi

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Former East Delhi Congress MP Sandeep Dikshit on Wednesday took out a peace march in the troubled areas of North-East Delhi along with his party workers.

When they reached the Maujpur locality, they saw one of the participants of the peace march being attacked by another man. Seeing this, Yamini Dikshit, the daughter of Sandeep Dikshit, caught hold of the assailant who reportedly had a pistol on him.

An eyewitness said that after the man was confronted by Yamini Dikshit, they quickly whisked the person who was targeted away from the spot in a car to save his life.

When asked about the incident, Sandeep Dikshit said, "These types of cases are surfacing in that area only. The situation is still tense in Maujpur while the other areas are limping to normalcy."

He also attacked AAP workers and leaders who were not to be seen anywhere and asserted that Congress workers were on the ground helping people.

The former MP said that harmony meetings are the need of the hour to reduce the tension in North-East Delhi.

A total of 23 persons have lost their lives so far while nearly 200 others have been injured since Monday after clashes between pro and anti-CAA protesters turned violent in North-East Delhi.

Out of the 23 victims, nine died of gun shots, five were hit by blunt objects, one died due to burn injuries, three were stabbed while the rest of the cases are yet to be analysed. The deceased include one Delhi Police head constable and one official of the Intelligence Bureau.