Compensation of Rs 2 lakh to be paid to families of those killed in Delhi violence: Official

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A compensation of Rs 2 lakh will be paid to the next of kin of the people who have died in the communal violence over the amended citizenship law in northeast Delhi, senior officials said on Wednesday.

At least 24 fatalities have been reported in the violence over the last few days, 22 at GTB Hospital and two at LNJP Hospital.

ALSO READ: Situation in riot-hit northeast Delhi 'under control', says NSA Ajit Doval

"A compensation of Rs 2 lakh will be paid to the next of kin of the people who have died in the communal violence. Persons who have been seriously injured will be given a relief amount of Rs 50,000," a senior official told PTI.

The official said the compensation is part of the government's existing scheme to offer relief fund to victims killed in any disaster or other such incidents.

"The beneficiaries would be identified through the MLCs (medico-legal cases). We have already discussed it with hospital authorities. The relief fund would be transferred to the beneficiaries through bank transactions," the official said.

ALSO READ: Never saw such violence, not even in 1984 or 1992, says Northeast Delhi resident

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited the violence-hit northeast Delhi on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal said his government would give a compensation of Rs 1 crore to the family of Head Constable Ratan Lal who was killed in the violence.