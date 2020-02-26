Home Cities Delhi

Situation in riot-hit northeast Delhi 'under control': NSA Ajit Doval

NSA Ajit Doval was greeted warmly at some places, but at a location two agitated locals complained about the violence.

Published: 26th February 2020 11:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2020 11:24 PM   |  A+A-

National Security Advisor NSA Ajit Doval during his visit to the riot affected areas to assess ground situation in north east Delhi.

National Security Advisor NSA Ajit Doval during his visit to the riot affected areas to assess ground situation in north east Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The situation in the violence-hit northeast Delhi is under control and the police are doing their job, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval said after he visited the affected areas and interacted with locals on Wednesday.

He was greeted warmly at some places, but at a location two agitated locals complained about the violence.

This is the NSA's second visit to the riot-hit areas in less than 24 hours.

In Jaffrabad, a young girl walked up to him and said she does not feel safe in the area.

She also blamed the police for "inaction" when rioters went on a rampage.

To her, he said, "I give you my word. Everyone is safe here."

Doval also asked police personnel to ensure that the girl reaches home safely.

An agitated elderly man from the area said, "Terrorism is being bred in Yamuna Vihar. Muslims are being killed here. But we have ensured the safety of the area. We said we will not commit any atrocities against Hindus."

The man was pushed away by police and security personnel as he continued to speak.

His remarks drew cheers from some in the crowd.

At some places, the NSA was also greeted with slogans of 'Delhi Police zindabad' and 'Ajit Doval zindabad' as he pacified locals and urged them to maintain peace and harmony.

"People have a sense of unity among them, there is no enmity. A few criminals do things like this, people are trying to isolate them. Police is here and doing its work," he said.

Doval said he is visiting the affected areas as per the instructions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

"The situation is under control and people are satisfied. We have confidence in law enforcement agencies. Police is doing their job and is alert," he told reporters.

"Police is working hard. Only some criminals were involved in this. One should try resolving issues and not increasing them. There were incidents earlier but today it is calm. Locals want peace. We have full faith there will be peace," he said.

"If god wills, there will be peace and harmony here (Inshallah yahan par bilkul aman hoga)," he said.

Earlier, Doval, who has been tasked with checking the violence, held a meeting with the top brass of the Delhi Police at the office of the deputy commissioner of police (northeast) in Seelampur.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Mandeep Singh Randhawa, newly appointed special CP (Law and Order) S N Shrivastava, Special CP (Law and Order) Satish Golcha and DCP of northeast Delhi Ved Prakash Arya were among those present at the meeting that lasted just over 30 minutes.

At least 22 people have been killed and over 200 injured in the communal violence that broke out in northeast Delhi three days ago.

Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Babarpur, Yamuna Vihar, Bhajanpura, Chand Bagh, Shiv Vihar are among the areas mainly affected by the riots.

