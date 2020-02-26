Home LIVE

Delhi riots day four UPDATES | 106 arrested, 18 FIRs filed as death toll touches 27

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal flagged that the situation has become "alarming" and the Army should be called in as police are "unable to control it".

Published: 26th February 2020 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2020 07:50 PM   |  A+A-

Security personnel stand near charred shops in northeast Delhi

Security personnel stand near charred shops in northeast Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Online Desk

The death toll in northeast Delhi communal violence over the amended citizenship law continued to rise on Wednesday, even as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal flagged that the situation has become "alarming" and the Army should be called in as police are "unable to control it".

Communal violence over the amended citizenship law had escalated in northeast Delhi on Tuesday as police struggled to check the rioters who ran amok on streets, burning and looting shops, pelting stones and thrashing people.

The PM has stressed that calm and normalcy must be restored at the earliest, while Supreme Court Justice KM Joseph pulled up the Delhi police for "lack of professionalism".

Officials, quoted by the Press Trust of India, say National Security Advisor Ajit Doval has been given the mandate to restore normalcy by the Prime Minister. Doval went on a tour of the affected areas and said that the situation was under control.

Live Updates
Stay up to date on all the latest LIVE news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Riots Delhi violence Citizenship act CAA Delhi Police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Galleries
He was the 'original super-sub' at Old Trafford ever since his debut under Sir Alex Ferguson in 1996. That era is gone now and Ole is 'behind the wheels' now, steering the Red Devils clear of difficult times and rebuilding the team from scratch. Here are
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer turns 47. These 6 facts make him a legend at Old Trafford
Security personnel stand near a burning shop following clashes over the new citizenship law, in Gokulpuri area of northeast Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi riots: Uneasy calm as forces take control of riot-hit areas as death toll continues to rise
Videos
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi and workers participating in 'peace march' towards Gandhi Smriti in New Delhi. (Photo| EPS/ Parveen Negi)
Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Issai are all brothers: Congress at peace march in Delhi
Children collect the books inside the damaged school at Shiv Vihar Rajdhani Public School in Northeast Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi Violence: School ransacked, rioters threaten to throw watchman's kids from terrace
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp