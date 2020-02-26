Delhi riots day four UPDATES | 106 arrested, 18 FIRs filed as death toll touches 27

By Online Desk

The death toll in northeast Delhi communal violence over the amended citizenship law continued to rise on Wednesday, even as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal flagged that the situation has become "alarming" and the Army should be called in as police are "unable to control it".

Communal violence over the amended citizenship law had escalated in northeast Delhi on Tuesday as police struggled to check the rioters who ran amok on streets, burning and looting shops, pelting stones and thrashing people.

The PM has stressed that calm and normalcy must be restored at the earliest, while Supreme Court Justice KM Joseph pulled up the Delhi police for "lack of professionalism".

Officials, quoted by the Press Trust of India, say National Security Advisor Ajit Doval has been given the mandate to restore normalcy by the Prime Minister. Doval went on a tour of the affected areas and said that the situation was under control.