Centre to give Rs 1 crore, job to slain Delhi Police constable Ratan Lal's family: BJP chief JP Nadda

By IANS

NEW DELHI: BJP President JP Nadda announced on Wednesday that deceased Delhi Police head constable Ratan Lal has not only been given martyr status, but his family will also be awarded a financial aid of Rs 1 crore.

Ratan Lal lost his life on Monday in Maujpur in North-East Delhi after clashes between pro and anti-CAA protesters took a violent turn.

Nadda said, "The Government of India has declared him a martyr, besides announcing a financial aid of Rs 1 crore for his family along with a job for one of his family members."

He added that no amount of financial aid can match the sacrifice of Lal who lost his life on the line of duty.

The head constable was allegedly killed in the Dayalpur police station area by miscreants when the violence was at its peak around noon on Monday.

Lal's wife Poonam fainted after she heard the news of her husband's death. He is survived by three children -- Siddhi (13), Kanak (10) and Ram (8).

Lal, a resident of Fathepur Tihwali village in Rajasthan's Sikar district, had joined Delhi Police in 1998. He got married to Poonam, a resident of Jaipur, in 2004.

Lal's younger brother Dinesh told IANS, "He was the reader of the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) of Gokulpuri. He had just accompanied the ACP, but the mob surrounded him and took his life."