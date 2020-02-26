Home Nation

Delhi violence: Slain constable Ratan Lal cremated with full state honours in Rajasthan's Sikar

Ratanlal's 70-year-old mother Santra Devi who had not been informed about her son's death so far was overcome with grief after seeing his mortal remains.

Published: 26th February 2020 08:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2020 09:29 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Police chief Amulya Patnaik and senior police officials carry the mortal remains of Head Constable Rattan Lal for the funeral in New Delhi on Tuesday

Delhi Police chief Amulya Patnaik and senior police officials carry the mortal remains of Head Constable Rattan Lal for the funeral in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo| ANI)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: A sea of people turned up as Ratan Lal, the head constable killed in the Delhi riots, was cremated with full state honours at his native village Tahawali in Sikar.

Thousands took part in the funeral procession amid chants of 'Shahid Ratan Lal Amar Rahe'.

The dead body of head constable Ratan Lal Bari, reached Tihavali, his ancestral village in Sikar district, on Wednesday.

Ratan Lal's 70-year-old mother Santra Devi who had not been informed about her son's death so far was overcome with grief after seeing his mortal remains.

ALSO READ: Delhi riots day four UPDATES | 106 arrested, 18 FIRs filed as death toll touches 27

After Sikar MP Sumedhanand announced that Ratan Lal would be awarded with 'martyr' status, he was cremated with villagers chanting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'.

It was also announced that his wife would be given a job and one crore rupees, following incessant protests from fellow villagers.

Sadness gripped everyone at the site as Ratan Lal's seven-year-old son performed his final rights.

Days before, the slain constable celebrated his wedding anniversary and discussed his plans to return home for Holi celebrations, his family members said with tears in their eyes.

Ratan Lal had joined the Delhi Police in 1998 and was posted in the ACP office of Gokulpuri Sub Division.

