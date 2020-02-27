Home Cities Delhi

Muslim man loses 22-year-old son in Delhi riots, his worry now is safety of Hindu neighbours

Ashfaq, the third among five sons and three daughters of Hussain, was killed in the riots in Brijpuri on Tuesday evening.

Published: 27th February 2020 10:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2020 10:09 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi municipal workers remove bricks and rocks from a street vandalized in Tuesday's violence in New Delhi.

Delhi municipal workers remove bricks and rocks from a street vandalized in Tuesday's violence in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

After losing his 22-year-son who got married just 10 days ago in the Delhi riots, Agaz Hussain now is equally worried about the safety of Hindu families in his neighbourhood and the future of his daughter-in-law.

Waiting at his house-cum-shop for the body of his son on Thursday, Hussain wondered what will happen to his young daughter-in-law.

Ashfaq, the third among five sons and three daughters of Hussain, was killed in the riots in Brijpuri on Tuesday evening.

"I received information that he was in Al Hind hospital. Ashfaq worked as an electrician and had gone to Brijpuri before the evening namaz to attend a complaint," Hussain said, adding he was a very friendly person.

ALSO READ: Home set afire by rioters, Delhi family finds hope in 'miracle baby'

"He had more Hindus than Muslims as his friends. All of them had visited our ancestral home in Bulandshahr for his marriage," he said.

However, Hussain's biggest worry is about the Hindu neighbours.

"In these troubled days, I would ask our Hindu neighbours not to venture out. We offer them all help," Hussain said.

The Hussain family lives in a small house in a crowded bylane of Indira Vihar in Gokalpuri area which has a mixed population of Hindus and Muslims in many parts.

There are around 20 Hindu families in this neighbourhood.

"There is a young widow in my home but my concerns are doubled as if anything happens to my Hindu neighbours, people would say it happened due to revenge," Hussain said.

ALSO READ: CRPF personnel donate blood at GTB Hospital

He said there is a small temple also in the neighbourhood which is being protected by local Muslim boys so that it is not targeted by the rioters.

"Islam teaches us to take care of our neighbours. People get carried away by emotions which is wrong, you cannot respond to violence with violence," he said.

Ashfaq's teacher in a local madrasa, Maulana Mehdi Hasan said the violence could have been prevented if the police had taken timely action.

"Many calls were made to police but no help arrived as the area was consumed by violence and riots," he claimed.

ALSO READ: UNHRC expresses 'great concern' over CAA, Delhi riots

Hussain said his elder son called police control room number repeatedly but no one was available for help.

He also complained that no police, government official or any political leader visited the family.

"Everyone including our Hindu and Muslim neighbours, Ashfaq's friends from other areas came but no police officer, government representative or politicians did so. We do not want them to come, but I want answers from them."

The violence in many parts of northeast Delhi has snuffed out at least 38 lives and injuries to over 200.

Widespread arson has also resulted in gutting of scores of vehicles, houses, shops, some religious places, schools and other properties.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi violence Delhi Riots Northeast Delhi violence Northeast Delhi riots
India Matters
New Indian Express Group records fastest growth online with 56% rise in 2 months
Charred remains of vehicles set ablaze by rioters during communal violence over the amended citizenship law at Shivpuri area of north east Delhi. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Residents say humanity first at a time of communal frenzy in Delhi
Meaidaibahun Majaw
9-year-old Indian girl, creator of an anti-bullying app, invited to Silicon Valley
Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni (Photo | PTI)
I'm Dhoni's fan, would love to see him play in T20 World Cup: Kapil Dev

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Riots: Families of deceased recall horror of losing loved ones
Dasrath and wife Parvati recall the night of horror in Mustafabad (Photo | EPS)
Delhi riots: Muslim neighbours brave mob wrath to save Hindus in minority-dominated area
Gallery
EDINSON CAVANI: The Uruguayan has fallen out of favour at PSG. (Photo | AFP)
Summer transfer window: David Silva to Edinson Cavani, these 'big' players will lead the free-agent list
Analysts have warned that the pathogen's economic impact could reach level of 2008 financial crisis. (Photo | AFP)
Infographics: Impact of coronavirus on Hajj, international travel & global economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp