Home Cities Delhi

Delhi limping back to normalcy, scars may take time to heal

The residents of the violence-hit areas said they wanted early return of peace and harmony, but also pointed to the police inaction during the clashes.

Published: 28th February 2020 12:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2020 12:39 AM   |  A+A-

A Muslim woman cleans a shrine burnt in Tuesday's violence in New Delhi.

A Muslim woman cleans a shrine burnt in Tuesday's violence in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: As Delhi limps back to normalcy after the three days of violence and arson in several parts of the city's northeast that claimed over 38 lives and left more than 200 injured, including policemen, the sense of fear persisted in residents' minds.

The residents of the violence-hit areas said they wanted early return of peace and harmony, but also pointed to the police inaction during the clashes.

On Thursday, the IANS correspondent visited several riot-hit areas of northeast Delhi, like Bhajanpura, Khureji Khas, Chand Bagh, Moonga Nagar and Karawal Nagar, to gauge the ground reality.

ALSO READ: Delhi riots - Death toll mounts to 38

The people could be seen venturing out on streets, several vehicles plying and shops being opened.

Firoz Ahmed, whose tour & travels shop was torched by the mob on Sunday, said, "I have come to my shop after three days to access the damage." When asked if the situation had become normal, he said, "No, it's still tense. Many shopkeepers guard their establishments in the night to prevent any untoward incident."

In Khureji Khas, which was visited by Special Commissioner of Police S.N. Shrivatsava, the people expressed their yearning for peace and harmony. Several people also recounted the experiences that only strengthen the faith in general humanity.

Shagufta, a resident of Gokal Puri, said, "We were stuck in our houses during the violence. Our Hindu brothers of the colony ensured our safety. They shifted us out to Khureji Khas where our other family members lived."

ALSO READ: Muslim man loses 22-year-old son in Delhi riots, his worry now is safety of Hindu neighbours

"We are alive today due to them," Shagufta said.

Shahana, a woman from Bhajanapura who also took refuge at the home of her relatives in Khureji Khas, said, "After the violence broke out on Sunday, we were terrified. Our cloth shop in Bhajanpura was gutted."

"We feared for our safety. The next day our neighbours helped us to reach here and we are thankful to them," she said.

On the heavy police deployment in the area, Shabana said, "We are safe till the police is here. But once the deployment is decreased, the real test will begin."

ALSO READ: Home set afire by rioters, Delhi family finds hope in 'miracle baby'

Zainab, a resident of Moonga Nagar in the Chand Bagh locality, said her shop and house were gutted on Monday afternoon. On who were they and could she identify them, she said, "They were not locals. They were outsiders. We have been living here for decades, and celebrate festivals together. They would have never want to harm us. It was outsiders who did this to our house."

On communal harmony, Zainab said: "We want to live together. We have no problem with our neighbours. But the police must identify the culprits who did this to us."

Some metres towards the Chand Bagh area, a community house adjacent to the AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain's home was gutted along with shops and houses. Dozens of burnt vehicles could be seen strewn on streets.

The 3-km stretch from the Bhajanpura to Karawal Nagar was littered with bricks, stones, shattered glasses, torched vehicles, and razed houses on the sides. All that conveyed the tale of sufferings the residents had to undergo due to riots.

It all started with clashes on Sunday between pro- and anti-new citizenship law activists, which took a violent turn only to become free-for-all riots to scorch the city, instilling fears among residents that may take some time to wane.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi violence Delhi riots Northeast Delhi violence Northeast Delhi riots
India Matters
New Indian Express Group records fastest growth online with 56% rise in 2 months
Charred remains of vehicles set ablaze by rioters during communal violence over the amended citizenship law at Shivpuri area of north east Delhi. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Residents say humanity first at a time of communal frenzy in Delhi
Meaidaibahun Majaw
9-year-old Indian girl, creator of an anti-bullying app, invited to Silicon Valley
Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni (Photo | PTI)
I'm Dhoni's fan, would love to see him play in T20 World Cup: Kapil Dev

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Riots: Families of deceased recall horror of losing loved ones
Dasrath and wife Parvati recall the night of horror in Mustafabad (Photo | EPS)
Delhi riots: Muslim neighbours brave mob wrath to save Hindus in minority-dominated area
Gallery
EDINSON CAVANI: The Uruguayan has fallen out of favour at PSG. (Photo | AFP)
Summer transfer window: David Silva to Edinson Cavani, these 'big' players will lead the free-agent list
Analysts have warned that the pathogen's economic impact could reach level of 2008 financial crisis. (Photo | AFP)
Infographics: Impact of coronavirus on Hajj, international travel & global economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp