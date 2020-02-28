Home Cities Delhi

Delhi riots: Outsiders guilty, no local was involved, say northeast Delhi Muslim residents

'We are not strangers. Our neighbours have known us for decades. Why would they harm us? No local was involved', says Imran.

Security forces are seen in a riot-hit street in northeast Delhi as a youth sits outside a gutted shop. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two days after the communal riots hit the Brijpuri locality in northeast Delhi, Muslim survivors recount how the area’s Hindu families came to their rescue as a frenzied mob pelted stones and set houses ablaze. Although most of the residents in the locality are Hindus, two of the lanes house Muslim residents.

“I am stepping out of house after two days. I had no idea what was going around in the area. Who won’t be scared of communal riots? I was terrified and so was everyone from the Muslim community here. We feared for our lives,” said Nisar Ahmed. Nisar said his fears did not turn into reality as many of his Hindu neighbours helped save his life.

“Our Hindu neighbours didn’t allow even a stone to be thrown in our area. No one has been harmed, not even touched. Our mosque is intact. They could have allowed the mob to enter the lanes and vandalise, but they didn’t,” he said. Another local Mohammad Imran recollected that during the hours of violence, the Hindus had allowed them to take shelter inside their homes till the situation improved.

“We are not strangers. Our neighbours have known us for decades. Why would they harm us? They (mob) were outsiders because we all were together inside their houses during the violence. No local was involved,” Imran said.

Since shops were shut for three days, Imran said his family was helped by Hindu locals who offered to feed them.

“We have been living here for the last three decades. Had the Hindus wanted to kill us they did not need to wait for Tuesday? This was done by outsiders,” Nisar pointed.

