'Double the punishment if an AAP leader is guilty': Arvind Kejriwal on Delhi riots

Kejriwal’s reaction came just a few hours before the party suspended its councillor Tahir Hussain, who is accused of being involved in the death of an IB staffer.

Published: 28th February 2020 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2020 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia arrive for a press conference. (PHOTO | SHEKHAR YADAV, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reiterated his government’s stand that strict action should be taken against those who incited communal violence in northeast Delhi, saying double punishment should be given if anyone from his party was involved.

Kejriwal’s reaction came just a few hours before the party suspended its councillor Tahir Hussain, who is accused of being involved in the death of an IB staffer, from the primary membership of the party till police probe is completed.

ALSO READ: Families search for missing loved ones as Delhi limps back to normalcy

To a query about the IB staffer’s family’s allegation that Hussain was involved in the killing, a visibly agitated Kejriwal said, “Why are you asking for remarks?... Is this how we will run our criminal justice system? Whoever has incited violence, there should be strictest action. No one, be it they belong to BJP, AAP and Congress, should be spared. If my minister is involved in violence, take strict action...If anyone from AAP is found guilty, double punishment should be given,” he said.

“The police does not come under me. If I had police, we would have taken strict action against those involved in violence,” said the CM.

Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia announced

Riot victims being treated at private hospitals will not need to pay for their medical expenses, CM Kejriwal announced on Thursday. He added that their expenditures would be borne by the Delhi government.



Stating the slew of measures taken to provide relief and rehabilitation of people affected by the violence, Kejriwal announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the kin of those who died in the clashes. The government will pay Rs 2 lakh in case the victim is minor, Rs 2 lakh for those seriously injured, and Rs 3 lakh to children who have been rendered orphans.

The victims will also get compensation for their property loss. The government fixed Rs  25,000 for rickshaws, Rs 5 lakh for homes that were burned and compensation of up to Rs 5 lakh for those whose shops were destroyed.

Charred remains of vehicles set ablaze by rioters during communal violence over the amended citizenship law at Shivpuri area of north east Delhi. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Comments

