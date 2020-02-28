Mustafabad's Al-Hind Hospital: Home to many injured in Delhi riots

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Since violence broke out in northeast Delhi, a 15-bed private hospital in the narrow lanes of Mustafabad has attended to nearly 600 injured people -- all for free.

During the height of the clashes that has claimed over 40 lives, there was a situation when the hospital ran out of first aid and medicines and had to arrange them through crowdsourcing and from AIIMS.

The Al-Hind Hospital was the one-stop for riot victims on Monday and Tuesday when ambulances were not allowed inside.

The hospital has 15 beds in total, which are kept in two rooms.

Dr MA Anwar, the owner of the hospital, said they had 400-600 injured victims, who came to them, adding two persons were also brought dead.

"We have only 15 beds in the hospital but we didn't turn anyone away. We put extra bedsheets on the floors and attended to victims, many of whom had injuries due to pellets," he told PTI.

When the hospital ran out of first-aid and medicines, Anwar approached a doctor friend at AIIMS.

"One of my friends is in AIIMS. They sent the medicines in an ambulance which crossed the highway near Chandbagh," Anwar said.

Talking about his hospital, he said it was a polyclinic till about seven to eight months ago but was converted into a hospital only recently.

He is giving free treatment to patients and said his doors are open to all.

"I will not be charging a single penny from the patients. We are giving them food and whatever else they need. We are arranging funds with the help of locals," he said.