Home Cities Delhi

JNU students recall fearful moments of campus violence

Even as Leftist and ABVP students are pointing accusing fingers at each other, the police have stepped in and imposed prohibitory orders.

Published: 05th January 2020 11:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2020 11:21 PM   |  A+A-

Jawaharlal Nehru University Student Union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh attacked inside JNU campus.

Jawaharlal Nehru University Student Union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh attacked inside JNU campus. (Photo | ANI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Sunday evening saw tensions ratcheting up yet again on JNU's volatile campus when masked intruders barged into the university compund, targeting Sabarmati hostel inmates. Those were terrifying moments for students on campus as masked men and even women with faces covered, ransacked rooms and beat up the frightened students.

A girl student recounted those moments in tears, "I was in the room and I heard loud noises and I saw many girls coming. I asked everyone to lock their rooms. We were in terror. While I was trying to take a video clip, they hit me with a stone."

ALSO READ: Violence inside JNU, student union president Aishe Ghosh attacked by masked mob

Even as Leftist and ABVP students are pointing accusing fingers at each other, the police have stepped in and imposed prohibitory orders.

The violence has come for condemnation from all quarters. Political analyst Yogendra Yadav condemned the violence in no uncertain terms and tweeted, "JNUSU President Aishi Ghosh brutally beaten up and profusely bleeding from the head. When will this stop? #SOSJNU #shame."

ALSO READ: Twitter war rages over JNU violence

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's media advisor Dr Sanjaya Baru, who is a JNU alumni, and whose wife teaches in the university, confirmed the developments as they unfolded in the initial stages.

"I don't live on campus. My wife teaches there. Her students live on campus. They have been calling in fear. This is an organised attack that alumnus like me should stand up against," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
JNU JNU campus violence JNU violence Jawaharlal Nehru University violence Jawaharlal Nehru University Jawaharlal Nehru University campus violence
India Matters
Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Supreme Court to sit for 190 days, four High Courts to work 210 days
Numair Muzzaffar speaks to other children at his stall, at the Indian Science Congress (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Kashmiri student creates smoke adsorber amid internet shutdown in Valley
Cricketer Irfan Pathan while announcing his retirement from all forms of cricket at a programme in Mumbai Saturday Jan. 4 2020. (Photo | PTI)
I never lost my swing, blaming Greg Chappell just a cover-up: Irfan Pathan
AR Rahman, fondly called as the Mozart of Madras, won a national award for his very first movie Roja. Time magazine listed his track for Mani Ratnam's Roja among '10 Best Soundtracks' of all time. (Photo | AP)
Happy birthday AR Rahman: 7 things to know about the Oscar-winning composer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp