JNU students recall fearful moments of campus violence

NEW DELHI: Sunday evening saw tensions ratcheting up yet again on JNU's volatile campus when masked intruders barged into the university compund, targeting Sabarmati hostel inmates. Those were terrifying moments for students on campus as masked men and even women with faces covered, ransacked rooms and beat up the frightened students.

A girl student recounted those moments in tears, "I was in the room and I heard loud noises and I saw many girls coming. I asked everyone to lock their rooms. We were in terror. While I was trying to take a video clip, they hit me with a stone."

Even as Leftist and ABVP students are pointing accusing fingers at each other, the police have stepped in and imposed prohibitory orders.

The violence has come for condemnation from all quarters. Political analyst Yogendra Yadav condemned the violence in no uncertain terms and tweeted, "JNUSU President Aishi Ghosh brutally beaten up and profusely bleeding from the head. When will this stop? #SOSJNU #shame."

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's media advisor Dr Sanjaya Baru, who is a JNU alumni, and whose wife teaches in the university, confirmed the developments as they unfolded in the initial stages.

"I don't live on campus. My wife teaches there. Her students live on campus. They have been calling in fear. This is an organised attack that alumnus like me should stand up against," he said.