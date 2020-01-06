Home Cities Delhi

JNU violence: Delhi Police files FIR, case transferred to Crime Branch; Registrar, Pro-VC meet LG

Several masked individuals thrashed students and teachers inside the JNU campus here with wooden and metal rods on January 5.

Published: 06th January 2020 11:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2020 01:59 PM

Students protesting outside the Police HQ in New delhi on Sunday.

Students protesting outside the Police HQ in New delhi on Sunday.

By Agencies

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Monday transferred the case related to the violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) to its Crime Branch even as two top officials of the premier institute met LG Anil Baijal to apprise him about the prevailing situation there, officials said.

The transfer comes after the Delhi Police on Monday registered an FIR in connection with the violence that broke out in the JNU.

A case of arson and assault has been filed against the unknown miscreants. 

"We have registered a case against various sections of the Indian Penal Code. The case is filed on the basis of a complaint from the police officials," said a senior officer, adding that the case was being probed by the Vasant Kunj police station.

ALSO READ | Battleground JNU: What triggered the latest clashes?

The police have received complaints from both the Left-associated and the ABVP students.

"We are verifying the details provided by these students," the officer added.

Police officials have started collecting evidence and will talk to students.

ALSO READ: Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene

Meanwhile, the Registrar and Pro-Vice-Chancellor of JNU met the Delhi LG and apprised him of the prevailing situation at the premier institute.

Another official said Medico-Legal Case (MLC) of 35 students, who were admitted at the AIIMS trauma centre and Safdarjung Hospital, have been completed.

On Sunday night, the police detained four outsiders from the North gate of the varsity, when they were trying to flee the campus.

ALSO READ:  Expressing solidarity with students, hundreds stage protests across India​

"They are being interrogated and their credentials are being checked," the official said.

Several masked individuals thrashed students and teachers inside the campus here with wooden and metal rods on Sunday.

