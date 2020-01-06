JNU violence: Delhi Police files FIR, case transferred to Crime Branch; Registrar, Pro-VC meet LG

By Agencies

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Monday transferred the case related to the violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) to its Crime Branch even as two top officials of the premier institute met LG Anil Baijal to apprise him about the prevailing situation there, officials said.

The transfer comes after the Delhi Police on Monday registered an FIR in connection with the violence that broke out in the JNU.

A case of arson and assault has been filed against the unknown miscreants.

"We have registered a case against various sections of the Indian Penal Code. The case is filed on the basis of a complaint from the police officials," said a senior officer, adding that the case was being probed by the Vasant Kunj police station.

The police have received complaints from both the Left-associated and the ABVP students.

"We are verifying the details provided by these students," the officer added.

Police officials have started collecting evidence and will talk to students.

Meanwhile, the Registrar and Pro-Vice-Chancellor of JNU met the Delhi LG and apprised him of the prevailing situation at the premier institute.

Another official said Medico-Legal Case (MLC) of 35 students, who were admitted at the AIIMS trauma centre and Safdarjung Hospital, have been completed.

On Sunday night, the police detained four outsiders from the North gate of the varsity, when they were trying to flee the campus.

"They are being interrogated and their credentials are being checked," the official said.

Several masked individuals thrashed students and teachers inside the campus here with wooden and metal rods on Sunday.