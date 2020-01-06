Home Cities Delhi

JNU violence: AAP leaders, minsters meeting at Kejriwal's residence

The clash took place during a public meeting organised by the JNU Teachers' Association.

Published: 06th January 2020 12:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2020 01:36 PM

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A meeting of senior AAP leaders and ministers is underway at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence here over the violence at the JNU the day before.

Senior party leader Sanjay Singh told reporters that the meeting was held to discuss the "serious condition" prevailing in the JNU campus.

"The assault on students and professors is really shameful. This is happening in the capital of India. The world is watching us.  What message are we sending to the world?" he said.

He further urged the Centre to "act immediately and restore peace in Delhi".

Violence broke out at Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday night as masked men armed with sticks attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in police.

Many were injured and admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi.

TAGS
JNU violence JNU attack ABVP delhi Delhi Police JNU fee hike Arvind Kejriwal aap
Comments

