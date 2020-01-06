JNU violence: Fearing for safety, several women students leave campus

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Some were heading back to their home and some to their relatives' place as fear gripped several women students who were leaving the JNU campus on Monday, a day after a mob stormed the university and went on a rampage.

The women students were seen wheeling their bags out of their hostels and leaving the south Delhi campus after a mob of masked young people stormed the university on Sunday and systematically targeted students in three hostels, unleashing mayhem with sticks, stones and iron rods, hitting inmates and breaking windows, furniture and personal belongings.

Many girls students leaving the campus requested anonymity and said their parents were concerned following the violence on campus on Sunday evening.

ALSO READ: 'Responded to situation professionally' - Delhi Police rejects charge of reaching JNU late

Pancham, who was leaving the Koyna hostel -- one of the three hostels that witnessed violence -- said she was leaving the campus fearing for her safety.

"My parents too are concerned about my safety," the second-year student of MA Sociology said as she was heading back to her home in Haryana.

Another woman student, who hails from Nepal, said her parents, too, have asked to leave the campus.

ALSO READ: We did not see any 'tukde-tukde' gang in JNU, says External Affairs Minister Jaishankar

The student, who was staying at Yamuna hostel, said her parents insisted that she moved to her relatives residence in Gurugram.

However, there were exceptions as many said they would stay put.

Monica, who goes by her first name, said she would not leave campus despite pleas by her parents.

"I am the president of the Sabarmati hostel. I have certain responsibility, so I cannot leave," she added.