JNU violence: Rajasthan CM Gehlot accuses Centre of stopping Delhi Police

By ANI

MUMBAI: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday accused BJP for the violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and said that students were assaulted under the Centre's nose.

"There is nothing more unfortunate than the JNU incident. I do not have words to condemn the incident. If something like this can happen under the Centre's nose, then anything can happen in any corner of the country," Gehlot told reporters here.

ALSO READ | Amnesty International criticises Delhi Police for failing to protect students

The senior Congress leader alleged that the BJP government stopped the Delhi Police from taking action against the perpetrators.

"Without the government's consent, it is not possible that the police will stand as an idle spectator while goons assault students," he said.

On Sunday evening, more than 18 students of the university, including JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh, were injured and were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the varsity and attacked them and professors with sticks and rods.

Gehlot said that the direction in which the country is headed has created uncertainty and everyone is scared of government agencies.

ALSO READ | Bone-chilling violence unleashed on JNU youth with abetment of Modi government: Sonia

"The direction in which the country is headed, there is uncertainty what will happen tomorrow. Democracy is in danger. Everyone is scared of Income Tax Department, CBI, ED, judiciary and Election Commission," he said.

Gehlot, who had come to Mumbai on Sunday, also met his Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray at his residence.

"Yesterday, I met Sharad Pawar and I met Uddhav Thackeray today. I am certain that this government will last a full term," he said.