Heart goes out to all injured: JNU VC urges students to return to campus

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Under fire from students and faculty members for not doing enough when they were brutally attacked by a masked mob on campus, Jawaharlal Nehru University Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar on Tuesday urged students to put the past behind and return to the varsity's premises.

In a brief statement, Kumar said, "Our heart goes out to all injured students. The incident (violence) is unfortunate. I would like to tell students that JNU campus is a secure place."

"I urge all students to come back to the campus. Let us put the past behind."

After the attack, there has been a demand from several quarters, including the students and faculty members, for his resignation.

Later interacting with reporters, he said the campus has its own security.

"If there is a law and order situation we do not rush to the police immediately. We see if our security can handle it."

"The campus has its own security. On Sunday, when we saw that there is a possibility of aggressive behaviour among students, we informed the police," he said.

The police has also come under flak for reaching after the mob had dispersed after running amok.

More than 35 students and faculty members were assaulted on Sunday evening after a mob went on a rampage, attacking students with sticks and iron rods and vandalising property.