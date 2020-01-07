JNU alumni give protest call against attack on students and faculty

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two days after the violence in the JNU campus, the situation in the university was back to normal with police deployed at the university gates.

On Monday, the university saw a complete shut down with most eateries closed with protests taking place throughout. Few of the canteens were open on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the JNU alumni have given a protest call against the attack on teachers and students. The protesters will assemble at North gate at 3 pm and march to Sabarmati T point for a solidarity meeting which will be addressed by JNU alumni including Bezwada Wilson, Sitaram Yechury, D Raja, Kavita Krishnan, Kanhaiya Kumar, Yogendra Yadav.

JNU Professor Sucharita Sen, who was injured during the Sunday violence, has submitted a written complaint addressing Station House Officer of Vasant Kunj North Police Station. According to reports, no FIR has been filed on Sen's complaint.

Police have registered one FIR in connection with the violence on Sunday against the unidentified under Sections of rioting among others.

Another FIR has been lodged with regards to scuffles between students and security.

The FIR was lodged on Sunday in connection with the incident that occurred on Saturday wherein the security guards were trying to clear the Communication and Information Services Centre that had been occupied by the students to hamper registration for the winter examinations.

The students protesting against fee hike had entered the room on Friday.

On Monday, during a presser, two women students Apeksha and Tripta narrated their account that left them badly injured. Apeksha is one of the 20 named by police in the FIR.

Former JNUSU office-bearers Sarika Chaudhary and Geeta have also been charged.

The accused indulged in violence, pushed lady guard, verbally abused them and threatened them of dire consequences if they opened the lock of the CIS office, the FIR said.

According to it, a few CIS staff members managed to enter the building and restore the information system that had been shut down by the agitating students. The administration has alleged that a large number of agitating students entered CIS and forced the guards out of it, preventing them from doing their duty.

On Saturday, the JNUSU issued a statement, condemning "the strongest possible actions of the JNU administration which is using the security as its private lumpen army."

According to them, near the CIS, "security guards in the number of 30-40 mobilized, switched off the lights and like the police did at Jor Bagh, attacked students".

"They were shamefully wearing masks," it had said.

On Sunday, masked men and women entered the campus with rods, sticks and stones and beat up students and teachers.

The injured include Ghosh and JNU Professor Sucharita Sen.

While the left unity alleged that ABVP was involved in the attack, the RSS' left organisation said that the attack was from the other side.

Meanwhile, the police are investigating the Sunday violence and have constituted a fact-finding committee to come up with details on the sequence of events.

On Tuesday, the road in front of JNU campus was blocked with barricades in place.