JNU students demand removal of V-C, stopped from marching towards Rashtrapati Bhavan

Precautionary deployment of security personnel was done near North-South blocks as JNU students marched towards Rahastrapati Bhawan demanding the removal of V-C.

Published: 09th January 2020 07:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2020 07:26 PM   |  A+A-

JNU Students Union President Aishe Ghosh and other students during a protest march from Mandi House to HRD Ministry, demanding removal of V-C. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students who were protesting at Mandi House here on Thursday were detained and stopped from marching towards Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Precautionary deployment of security personnel was done near North-South blocks as JNU students marched towards Rahastrapati Bhawan demanding the removal of the university's Vice-Chancellor following January 5 violence in the campus.

ALSO READ | JNU V-C sent message to police at 6:45 pm for deployment outside main gate: Sources

Police detained protesters near Ambedkar Bhawan.

The protestors were heard raising slogans against the ruling dispensation during the demonstrations.

Meanwhile, Special CP Law and Order RS Krishnia and two DCPs are taking stock of security measures at the North and South Block area.

ALSO READ: Delhi Police takes JNUSU, JNUTA protestors to meet HRD officials

On January 5, more than 30 students of the university, including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, were injured and taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the varsity and attacked them and professors with sticks and rods.

The JNU administration and politicians, cutting across party lines, condemned the attack on students and urged the police to take strict action against the perpetrators.

