HRD Ministry directs JNU V-C to clear the air on hikes

NEW DELHI: The Union Human Resources Development Ministry has said that it will direct JNU Vice-Chancellor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar to clearly communicate to the protesting students that barring hike in room rent, all changes related to the new hostel manual have been put on hold.

Kumar has again been called by HRD secretary Amit Khare on Friday where he will be told to issue a fresh circular related to the hostel manual that had initially triggered protests back in October, last year. Kumar had met Khare on Wednesday, as well, when he was asked to be more communicative.

Officials, following a meeting with a delegation of JNU teacher association (JNUTA), led by DK Lobiyal, and JNU student’s union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh, on Thursday said that the VC has been summoned to be told that he should follow the understanding reached between the students the government last month.

The Ministry had agreed that students won’t be required to pay hiked utility and service charges as proposed by the university council and that only room rent would be increased from Rs 10 to Rs 300-600 per month. It had asked the University Grant’s Commission (UGC) to release a certain fund to JNU as a stop-gap arrangement and had also said that any decision on a hike in fee should be as per statutory rules that mandate the presence of student representatives.

The students have been contending that the executive council that had proposed the change in hostel manual was not organised as per rules. In the meeting, the teachers and Ghosh reportedly told the government officials that the VC had never officially declared his agreement to the formula suggested by the Ministry.

Officials, however, made it clear that “removing the VC is not a solution to the present crisis.”

“Our main aim now is to resolve the crisis at the earliest and restore normalcy in the campus to preserve the sanctity of such a premier institution,” said a top official in the Ministry.

‘Delhi Police capable, but ordered to not take action’

New Delhi: In reference to the recent violence at JNU and Jamia Millia Islamia University Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that the Delhi Police is capable of maintaining law and order but is given instructions to “just stand and not take any action.” He said it is not the Delhi Police’s fault for not stopping the violence because they were following the orders they got. “If Delhi Police gets order from above that you do not have to do anything to maintain law and order, what can Delhi Police do then,” said Kejriwal.

Protests lead to major traffic snarls across city

New Delhi: Traffic was thrown out of gear in central Delhi on Thursday due to vehicular restrictions owing to a protest march by students. Traffic was also affected as vehicles were diverted on Sansad Marg where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was attending a meeting at Niti Aayog. Traffic restrictions were put in place near Mandi House and barricades were put up outside Shastri Bhawan on the Rajendra Prasad Road after the police got word that the protestors were headed there.