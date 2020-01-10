JNU students' union delegation to meet officials of HRD Ministry on academic normalcy in campus

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A delegation of Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU), led by president Aishe Ghosh, will visit Shastri Bhawan, Ministry of Human Resource Development today at 3 pm to participate in a meeting with officials of the Department of Higher Education, MHRD to discuss restoration of academic normalcy in JNU and different issues related to students, including fee hike.

JNU Vice-Chancellor, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar will also meet the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) secretary Amit Khare today. Khare had on Thursday said that officials of the ministry will on Friday meet with Kumar and also hold a discussion with students of the varsity in an attempt to resolve outstanding issues.

ALSO READ| Home, HRD ministers responsible for JNU violence, says Congress

On Thursday, Khare met a delegation from JNU comprising members of the students' union (JNUSU) led by president Aishe Ghosh and teachers association (JNUTA) led by Prof DK Lobiyal and faculty members.

On January 5, more than 30 students of the university, including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, were injured and taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the varsity and attacked them and professors with sticks and rods.