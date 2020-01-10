Home Nation

Home, HRD ministers responsible for JNU violence, says Congress

A fact-finding team of the Congress-led by the party’s women wing chief Sushmita Dev will submit its report to the Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

Published: 10th January 2020 10:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2020 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

Left leaders Sitaram Yechury, Nilotpal Basu, Brinda Karat, D Raja and others join JNU students’ protest march in Delhi demanding V-C’s removal.

Left leaders Sitaram Yechury, Nilotpal Basu, Brinda Karat, D Raja and others join JNU students’ protest march in Delhi demanding V-C’s removal. (Photo| EPS/Arun Kumar)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Terming violence in the JNU as “officially sponsored goondaism”, the Congress on Thursday alleged that Home Minister Amit Shah and HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank were responsible for the incident.  “The incident that occurred in JNU was not a sudden development. There was a method behind that violent incident. Who was behind this violence, we all know very well. I make a direct charge that HRD Minister and the Home Minister are responsible for the incident. This is nothing but an officially sponsored ‘goondaism’,” said senior leader Jairam Ramesh. 

He stressed that normalcy in the JNU campus was not possible till Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar resigned and Delhi Police arrested the people responsible for violence. 

ALSO READ: JNUSU, Centre spur over removal of university Vice-Chancellor Jagadesh Kumar

“It has become amply clear that as long the present V-C remains in his position, there is no scope for normalisation of the situation. The government should ask the V-C to resign forthwith,” he said, adding demands of students on fee structure should be looked into.

A fact-finding team of the Congress-led by the party’s women wing chief Sushmita Dev will submit its report to the Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday. The four-member team had visited JNU and spoke to students, professors, employees and others.

ALSO READ: JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut

Party sources said the report talks of role of the V-C, Delhi Police, some professors and how some people inside the campus facilitated entry of the mob that attacked the students and professors on Sunday.

The Congress Working Committee meeting called on Saturday is also expected to discuss the ongoing violence in various universities and the party’s way forward with respect to mass protests across India.

