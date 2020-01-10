Tukde tukde gang not out to divide country but break BJP: Former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar here on Thursday used sharp satire in defence of the protests by taking digs at the Central government for bringing about “anti-poor” policies. Kanhaiya said that he belongs to the ‘tukde tukde gang’ which intends on dismantling the BJP.

During the protest outside Shastri Bhawan that houses MHRD office, Kanhaiya mocked the Centre for suppressing government institutions to promote privatisation and argued against the “anti-national” label brandished by few for JNU.

“They say we are members of the ‘tukde tukde gang’. I am on the road, with my face uncovered. Yes, I admit, I am from the ‘tukde tukde gang’. But we are not dividing the country. We are here to break BJP,” Kanhaiya said.

ALSO READ: HRD Ministry directs JNU V-C to clear the air on hikes

He underlined that teachers who were protesting for the rights of students were not fighting for political gains and were reasonable in showing support to the students.

In defence of Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, against whom a social media campaign is on, he said: “Till the time, she was campaigning for Modi ji, she was patriotic. After visiting JNU, she became an anti-national. She didn’t speak against him (Modi) or Mota bhai (Amit Shah) or his son. She didn’t ask why he was made the BCCI secretary. She only met injured students,” Kanhaiya said.

Against all wrong

Kanhaiya further added that JNU was against everything wrong and that’s why the protests against fee hike were also being used to fight against CAA and NRC. "Our fight is not just for JNU. It is for BSNL. It is for railways... It is for the constitution," he stressed.