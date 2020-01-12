Home Cities Delhi

'Who gave them rights to use my videos for Delhi polls?': Manoj Tiwari sends defamation notice to AAP

Delhi BJP's media relations head Neelkant Bakshi said the use of Tiwari's face in election campaign by AAP shows he is more popular than Kejriwal.

Published: 12th January 2020 09:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2020 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP on Sunday complained to the Election Commission and sent a defamation notice to AAP seeking Rs 500 crore in damages after it tweeted a video that showed Manoj Tiwari dancing to the tune of Aam Aadmi Party's campaign song for the forthcoming assembly polls.

The video appears to be an edited version of Tiwari's Bhojpuri albums with "Lage Raho Kejriwal" soundtrack.

"Who gave AAP the right to use my videos for its theme song for the polls," Tiwari said.

The Delhi BJP president claimed that AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is "baffled" by the prospects of his party's defeat in the assembly polls, scheduled on February 8.

Tiwari said a complaint has been made to the Election Commission about the video, and Rs 500 crore has been sought as damages for defamation and violations of intellectual property rights.

No reaction was immediately available from AAP.

TAGS
BJP Election Commission Manoj Tiwari Lage Raho Kejriwal Delhi BJP Delhi assembly election
Comments(1)

  • hari
    Don't settle for an apology
    18 hours ago reply
