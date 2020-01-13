Home Cities Delhi

Delhi poll: Congress, AAP may release first list of candidates on January 14

The ruling party is likely to come up with its first list of candidates before January 14 and the saffron party by January 18.

Published: 13th January 2020 08:27 AM

Delhi Chief Minister AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference at the party headquarters in New Delhi Thursday Jan. 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Assembly polls are just a few weeks away and the main contenders — the AAP, BJP and Congress — are busy vetting their prospective candidates and might start naming their candidates later this week.

The ruling party is likely to come up with its first list of candidates before January 14 and the saffron party by January 18. The Congress’ first list of nominees too is expected before January 14.

The incumbent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which tasted stupendous success winning 67 of the 70 Assembly seats in 2015, is likely to repeat most of the candidates who contested last time. Sources, however, said some of AAP’s 2019 Lok Sabha candidates, including party spokespersons Atishi and Raghav Chadha, might be given tickets in the upcoming polls. 

The BJP, meanwhile, is shortlisting names of probable candidates. The party’s election committee in its meeting on Saturday short-listed around 1,400 names as probable, a senior party leader said, adding, “The panel met on Sunday and brought down the names of probable to 3-4 on each seat.” 

The final list of probables prepared by the election committee will be submitted to the BJP leadership and The first list is expected to be announced around January 18, a senior BJP leader said.

Delhi Congress Chief Subhash Chopra said his party’s process for vetting candidates is underway. “The meetings of party’s screening committee and election committee have been held. First list of candidates is expected to be out before the nominations begin on January 14,” Chopra said.

Assembly polls will be held on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11. In 2015, AAP won 67 seats while the BJP won the other three.

(With PTI inputs)

