Delhi poll: Notices to AAP, BJP for model code violation

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) on Monday issued notices to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Aam Admi Party (AAP) for violating the Model Code of Conduct.

The CEO issued sent two notices to AAP and one to the Delhi unit of the BJP. While the AAP notice pertained to a video featuring Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, the one to the BJP was on an AAP complaint, accusing the former of making unsubstantiated charges against it on Twitter.

Apart from those for alleged violation of the model code, notices were also served on these two parties for not abiding by the instructions of the Election Commission (EC) and guidelines laid down by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR).

A video was posted on the AAP’s official Twitter handle a few days ago, showing the Delhi BJP chief dancing and lip-syncing to AAP’s campaign jingle ‘Lage Rago Kejriwal’. The tweet was captioned, “LageRahoKejriwal song is so good even sir Manoj Tiwari is dancing on it (sic).”

The second notice to AAP is was for a campaign video showing children singing and dancing. This was deemed a violation of EC and NCPCR guidelines.

The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force on January 6, the day election dates were announced by Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora.