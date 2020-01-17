Home Cities Delhi

Bhim Army chief Azad joins Jama Masjid protest hours before court deadline to leave Delhi

Azad gathered his supporters to protest against the CAA hours before the bail condition that he must refrain from visiting Delhi for four weeks comes into effect at 9 pm on Friday.

Published: 17th January 2020 02:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2020 03:31 PM   |  A+A-

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad protests against CAA and NRC at Jama Masjid in New Delhi on Friday.

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad protests against CAA and NRC at Jama Masjid in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Online Desk

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad, who was released on bail after being arrested in connection with the violence during an anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protest in Old Delhi's Daryaganj, joined the protest outside the Jama Masjid in the national capital on Friday against the contentious Act.

Azad was released from Tihar Jail on Thursday night.

The Dalit leader gathered his supporters outside the mosque to protest against the CAA hours before the bail condition that he must refrain from visiting Delhi for four weeks comes into effect at 9 pm on Friday. The court also directed him not to hold any dharna till the elections in the national capital.

Azad's outfit had organised a march from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar against the amended citizenship act on December 20, without police permission.

He was sent to judicial custody on December 21.

ALSO READ: Our movement will continue constitutionally till CAA is taken back, says Azad

On Wednesday, a Delhi court had granted bail to Azad, who was accused of inciting people during the anti-CAA protest at Jama Masjid.

Additional Sessions Judge Kamini Lau had granted the relief to Azad on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 25,000.

While granting bail to Azad on Wednesday, the judge recited Rabindranath Tagore's famous poem 'Where the Mind is Without Fear' and said citizens have a fundamental right to peaceful protest which cannot be curtailed by the state.

"I am reminded of our revered patriotic poet Rabindranath Tagore who is most relevant today. During the colonial era in the early 1900s when the British followed the policy of Divide and Rule, he visualised a nation where there is no fear in the minds of people and education is attained by all; people are enlightened and do not create walls of discrimination," she had said.

