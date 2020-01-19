AAP leader, Delhi Safai Karamchari panel chairman join BJP weeks ahead of Assembly polls

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Safai Karamchari Commission chairman and AAP leader Sant Lal Chawaria joined the BJP on Sunday in presence of the saffron party's national vice president Shyam Jaju.

Chawaria, the national general secretary of Valmiki Mahapanchayat, is expected to be pitted seat against AAP minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Seemapuri Assembly seat.

Welcoming Chawaria into the party's fold, Jaju said, "I am fully confident that he will play an important role in strengthening the party organization."

Chawariya said that he was disenchanted by the AAP and its national convener Arvind Kejriwal, as his views and decisions were questioned in the party.

He also expressed his admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his dutifulness towards the country.