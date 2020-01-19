Home Cities Delhi

Ahead of Delhi poll, here are the 10 'guarantees' announced by Arvind Kejriwal

The 'Kejriwal ka Guarantee Card' of the Chief Minister has 10 'guarantees', including a promise to reduce air pollution in Delhi by three times.

Published: 19th January 2020 01:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2020 01:13 PM   |  A+A-

Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has guaranteed free public travel for students and basic facilities for unauthorised colonies in the city along with continuing the ongoing free subsidy on water and electricity in his "guarantee card" ahead of the February 8 Assembly polls.

The 'Kejriwal ka Guarantee Card' of the Chief Minister has 10 "guarantees", including a promise to reduce air pollution in Delhi by three times.

"We will plant more than two crore trees to make Delhi green," the card reads.

ALSO READ | Delhi poll: In the power hub New Delhi, it's 'Pehle AAP' amid job issue

The first 'guarantee' by the Chief Minister is about electricity, promising continuation of 24 hours uninterrupted power supply and 200 units of free electricity for all.

"The city will be freed from the web of wires and electricity will reach each household through an underground cable," the guarantee card says.

The Aam Aadmi Party promised 24-hour pure piped drinking water to each house in the next five years and said the scheme of providing 20,000 liters of free water will continue.

The third guarantee of Kejriwal is to give a world-class education facility for each child in Delhi. He also promised better health facilities for all as his fourth guarantee.

His fifth guarantee is to have the "biggest and cheapest" transport facility for the city. "More than 11,000 buses and 500-kilometre Metro stretch in the city," he promised.

ALSO READ: Vote for us if you believe we have worked: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal also said on the lines of free bus travel for women, students' travel will also be made free.

The sixth guarantee is controlling air pollution in the city. It also includes a promise to clean the Yamuna.

While the garbage management is with the MCD, the AAP said it will make the national capital garbage-free in the next five years.

His eighth guarantee was to make the city safer for women and said the AAP government will also deploy 'Mohalla Marshals'.

He promised road, water supply, sewer, CCTV and mohalla clinics for the unauthorised colonies as his ninth guarantee.

His last and tenth promise is to give 'pucca' houses to people living in slums under the 'Jahan Jhuggi Wahin Makan' scheme.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal Kejriwal ka Guarantee Card AAP Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 Delhi Polls
India Matters
Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | Facebook)
'Persecuted or not, immigrants with 3 documents will get citizenship'
Image of loudspeaker used for representational purpose only
Kerala Muslim outfits plan to restrict use of loudspeakers at mosques
Historian Ramchandra Guha speaks at the Session Patriotism vs Jingoism at the Kerala Literature Festival in Kozhikode. (Photo | EPs/Manu R Mavelil)
'Dynast' Rahul Gandhi has no chance against 'self-made' Modi: Guha
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
BJP gears up for first ‘rightist Budget’; several sops likely

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shots of Jallikattu held at Palamedu in Madurai and Periya Suriyur in Tiruchy | kk sundar, mk Ashok kumar
Why is Jallikattu in news every year?
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Modi govt convinced all states and effectively handled GST: Nirmala Sitharaman
Gallery
Conor McGregor made a triumphant return to the UFC octagon on Saturday, pummelling Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone for a technical knockout victory in just 40 seconds. (Photo | AP)
Conor McGregor blasts Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone in 40 seconds in UFC return
Let us take a look at the list of cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket. (File Photo | Agencies)
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp