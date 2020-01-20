'AAP trying to save Nirbhaya convicts', says Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Sunday hit out at the Arvind Kejriwal-led government, for allegedly “trying to save” the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape case instead of ensuring justice to her family.



At a press conference held at the party headquarters here, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari blasted the AAP over “delay” in the convicts hanging and also condemned the suggestion made by senior lawyer Indira Jaising to pardon the Nirbhaya convicts, and questioned her links with the Arvind Kejriwal government.



Tiwari also referred to Jaising’s representations of the Kejriwal government in the past as he sought to put the AAP dispensation in the dock over her remarks. The Tihar prison comes under the Delhi government, and the convicts, who should have been informed about the 2017 verdict soon after, were informed two years later in 2019, Tiwari claimed.



“It shows that the AAP-led government delayed the hanging and is now trying to save the convicts,” he alleged.

He further went on to say that Deputy CM Manish Sisodia held a press conference to say that, “police is delaying” the proceedings. “No political party in the country has done something like this, as the AAP is stalling the justice for which Nirbhaya’s family has been waiting for eight years,” Tiwari said.



(With agency inputs)