Delhi polls: BJP to drop Sunil Yadav, will field another face against Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: The BJP will replace Sunil Yadav and field another candidate against Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from the New Delhi Assembly seat, sources in the party confirmed.

Sunil Yadav is the head of Delhi BJP's youth wing. Besides Yadav's candidature, finalised late on Monday night, BJP had also announced names for nine other seats including four assembly constituencies - Rajouri Garden, Hari Nagar, Shahdara, and Kalkaji, which it would leave for Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) under the alliance.

Voting for the 70-member Delhi Assembly will be held on February 8. The counting of votes will take place on February 11.

