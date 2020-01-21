Home Cities Delhi

Delhi polls: BJP to drop Sunil Yadav, will field another face against Kejriwal

The BJP will replace Sunil Yadav and field another candidate against Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from the New Delhi Assembly seat, sources in the party confirmed.

Published: 21st January 2020 12:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2020 12:38 PM   |  A+A-

Sunil Yadav (C) and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Sunil Yadav (C) and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo| Facebook and EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The BJP will replace Sunil Yadav and field another candidate against Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from the New Delhi Assembly seat, sources in the party confirmed.

Sunil Yadav is the head of Delhi BJP's youth wing. Besides Yadav's candidature, finalised late on Monday night, BJP had also announced names for nine other seats including four assembly constituencies - Rajouri Garden, Hari Nagar, Shahdara, and Kalkaji, which it would leave for Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) under the alliance.

ALSO READ: Congress is irrelevant, BJP lacks a leader: AAP candidate Raghav Chadha

Voting for the 70-member Delhi Assembly will be held on February 8. The counting of votes will take place on February 11.

(With inputs from ENS)

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sunil Yadav Arvind Kejriwal New Delhi Assembly seat Sunil Yadav Delhi polls Delhi assembly elections
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath during a rally in support of CAA in Lucknow Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Won't budge on Citizenship Act despite protests, declares Amit Shah at Lucknow rally
Commands such as 'sit', 'stay' and 'jump' are being taught to strays (Photo| EPS)
Bengaluru Police ‘recruits’ strays as watchdogs for police stations
Indian captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli best all format batsman, feels Michael Vaughan
For representational purposes
Jharkhand's Jharia most polluted city in India, six from UP in top 10: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A lot of sheds which are homes for a lot of people from other parts of Karnataka in a settlement near Kariyammana Agrahara next to Sakra Hospital have been demolished despite them having all the documents in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/EPS)
'I've NRC too': 'Illegal immigrants' whom Bengaluru police left homeless
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp