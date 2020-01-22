Home Cities Delhi

Delhi elections: Battle of commoners awaits Aam Aadmi chief Kejriwal in New Delhi

Congress' pick is its long-time worker Romesh Sabharwal from the family of government employees.

Romesh Sabharwal (L), Sunil Yadav (C) and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Romesh Sabharwal (L), Sunil Yadav (C) and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo| Twitter, Facebook and EPS)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the BJP and the Congress pitting contestants from humble backgrounds against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the battle for New Delhi seat has virtually turned into a battle of ‘Aam Aadmi’ (common man). 

BJP has fielded head of its local unit’s Yuva Morcha, Sunil Yadav (44), who was raised in ‘camps’ and later in the servant quarters of New Delhi area. Congress’ pick is its long-time worker Romesh Sabharwal (56) from the family of government employees.

His father worked as a clerk in the Delhi government and mother is a retired teacher. Their candidatures were finalised at the eleventh hour, Monday to enable them to file nominations on the last day, along with Kejriwal.

Sabharwal, who is associated with Congress since 1988, has himself served as chairman of Delhi Tourism. “My mother would undertake odd jobs to run the household as our father had died early. I spent my entire childhood in the lanes of New Delhi. This election is about local versus an outsider; Aam Aadmi Vs real Aam Aadmi,” said Yadav.

Yadav said that it is unfortunate; people have to take an appointment to meet Kejriwal. “It is an irony; he claims to be an Aam Aadmi. People want an MLA to address their problems not CM.”  

Both Yadav and Sabharwal are first-timers and residents of New Delhi constituency.  Sabharwal was the spokesperson of Indian Youth Congress (IYC). He could have been Congress nominee from erstwhile Gole Market Assembly seat against sitting BJP MLA Kirti Azad in 1998.

However, Sheila Dikshit opted for the seat to make her political debut in Delhi. Gole market was later rechristened New Delhi seat. 

“It is big moment for service class voters as Congress has put faith in a son of a clerk this time. Justice has been done to service class after forty year. I truly represent the common man. People will certainly vote him (Kejriwal) out,” said Sabharwal. 

