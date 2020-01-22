Home Cities Delhi

Delhi elections: CAA to drive votes in progress-starved Okhla constituency

After the events of December 15, the political landscape of the area changed with the locals, mainly women and students, occupying the streets to protest against the BJP government at the Centre.

Published: 22nd January 2020

Markets and shops including those near the campus such as Batla House, Okhla Head and Shaheen Bagh were shut and people stayed away from roads. Many residents said the protest against the amended Citizenship Act was going on peacefully and 'some outsiders' may have resorted to violence and arson.

Farhana Siddique from Batla House praised the AAP for free electricity and improvement in government schools but complained about the condition of roads. (File Photo | PTI)

By Rahiba R. Parveen  
NEW DELHI: With widespread protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC), the Okhla constituency has been in news for over a month.

Ruby Tabassum, a housewife from Shaheen Bagh who is a part of the agitation, said that she would vote for BJP if the government reversed its decision on the new law. “Our decision would entirely depend on this issue.

There are many issues in our area but right now our demand to the BJP government is to rollback CAA, NPR and NRC. They have to do it and if they do it before Delhi elections, we will vote for them,” Tabassum told The Morning Standard. 

While Tabassum is hoping for a last-minute miracle, Farzana Zain, another housewife from Johri Farm has low expectations. “BJP is clearly anti-Muslim and its government has forced us to sit outside in the cold,” she said. Zain also expressed disappointment against CM Arvind Kejriwal’s silence over the CAA. “Woh ek baar bhi saamne nahin aayein” (He didn’t come forward once).” 

The constituency has elected MLAs from Rashtra Janata Dal, Congress and AAP but none of these parties has been able to bring out significant development in the area with locals still starved of basic amenities like safe drinking water.  The roads in the area are dilapidated and waterlogging is a frequent issue. Half of the constituency falls under the posh New Friend’s Colony, while the other is covered by Zakir Nagar.

First-time voter, Mohammad Armaan who is pursuing B. Com said he would not vote on the basis of the candidates.  “I know my vote is valuable so I will think carefully before voting for any party. I have also seen the work done by AAP.  I would keep the developmental aspect as well as the idea of the party in mind when I give my vote,” Armaan added. 

Farhana Siddique from Batla House praised the AAP for free electricity and improvement in government schools but complained about the condition of roads. “Kejriwal has done a lot of work...but roads are not good. We commute around in rickshaws and I have developed an orthopedic problem in my hip due to bumpy roads. It is very difficult for pregnant women also,” Siddique added. 







