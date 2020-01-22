Delhi elections: It's Parvez Hashmi Vs Amanatullah Khan in Muslim stronghold Okhla

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Former Rajya Sabha MP and prominent Muslim face of the Congress in the national capital Parvez Hashmi will be contesting from the Okhla seat against sitting MLA of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Amanatullah Khan in the upcoming Assembly elections.



Hashmi was elected from the seat four times from 1988 to 2008 and elevated to the upper house in 2009. Delhi Congress spokesperson Mukesh Sharma will contest from Vikaspuri seat. Sharma would previously contest from Uttam Nagar seat.



The Congress announced candidatures for 12 seats on Monday late night including Hashmi and Sharma.

Earlier, on Saturday, the Congress released a list of 54 candidates, which included names of a former union minister, Delhi ministers, incumbent councillors and at least two former MCD members.

Exuding confidence of victory, Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra said that his party would form the government in the city on its own strength. He said that people of Delhi are totally disappointed with the non-performance of the Arvind Kejriwal government.



“Both the AAP Government in Delhi and the BJP government at the Centre were fooling the people with promises which they have no intentions to fulfill, as both these parties were experts in indulging in ‘jumla’ (statement),” he said.

He was speaking after her daughter Shivani Chopra submitted nomination papers from Kalkaji seat, which was earlier represented by Subhash. Shivani said her primary responsibility would be to serve the people of Kalkaji sincerely which she promised to do with total devotion and commitment as she is very familiar with her constituency.



With four seats going to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Congress will contest on 66 seats this time.