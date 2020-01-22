Home Cities Delhi

Delhi elections: It's Parvez Hashmi Vs Amanatullah Khan in Muslim stronghold Okhla

Exuding confidence of victory, Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra said that his party would form the government in the city on its own strength.

Published: 22nd January 2020 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2020 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

State Congress chief Subash Chopra’s daughter Shivani, along with supporters, after filing nomination papers from Kalkaji constituency. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Former Rajya Sabha MP and prominent Muslim face of the Congress in the national capital Parvez Hashmi will be contesting from the Okhla seat against sitting MLA of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Amanatullah Khan in the upcoming Assembly elections. 

Hashmi was elected from the seat four times from 1988 to 2008 and elevated to the upper house in 2009. Delhi Congress spokesperson Mukesh Sharma will contest from Vikaspuri seat. Sharma would previously contest from Uttam Nagar seat. 

INTERVIEW | Congress is irrelevant, BJP lacks a leader: AAP candidate Raghav Chadha

The Congress announced candidatures for 12 seats on Monday late night including Hashmi and Sharma.  
Earlier, on Saturday, the Congress released a list of 54 candidates, which included names of a former union minister, Delhi ministers, incumbent councillors and at least two former MCD members. 

Exuding confidence of victory, Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra said that his party would form the government in the city on its own strength. He said that people of Delhi are totally disappointed with the non-performance of the Arvind Kejriwal government. 

ALSO READ | No deliberate delay on part of election machinery during Kejriwal's nomination: Delhi poll body

“Both the AAP Government in Delhi and the BJP government at the Centre were fooling the people with promises which they have no intentions to fulfill, as both these parties were experts in indulging in ‘jumla’ (statement),” he said. 

He was speaking after her daughter Shivani Chopra submitted nomination papers from Kalkaji seat, which was earlier represented by Subhash. Shivani said her primary responsibility would be to serve the people of Kalkaji sincerely which she promised to do with total devotion and commitment as she is very familiar with her constituency. 

With four seats going to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Congress will contest on 66 seats this time.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Elections Delhi Polls AAP Congress Okhla Amanatullah Khan Parvez Hashmi
India Matters
Indian policemen stand guard outside police control room after a wreath laying ceremony for their colleague in Srinagar, India, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan takes to hate speech like fish takes to water: India at UN
The current Chinese outbreak is believed to have originated from the Huanan seafood market, where sea animals and snakes were reportedly sold alive. (File Photo | AFP)
Snakes may be the original source of new coronavirus outbreak in China
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Actor Deepika Padukone in Louis Vuitton's pre fall 2020 campaign.
Deepika Padukone 1st Bollywood actor to star in a Louis Vuitton campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: With no stretcher in sight, Karnataka man forced to carry daughter on shoulder to hospital
The virus can spread person to person, though not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about China's deadly coronavirus
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp