Jannayak Janta Party fails to get desired symbol, pulls out of Delhi elections race

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) on Tuesday declared it would not contest the Delhi polls due to issues with the party’s election symbol. Haryana Deputy CM and JJP leader Dushyant Chautala told reporters here that the election symbols of ‘key”, “pair of slippers” and “cup and saucer’, on which his party candidates had fought polls earlier, were all reserved by some other outfits for the Delhi elections to be held on February 8.

‘We had requested the Election Commission of India to allot us ‘key’ or ‘slippers’ as poll symbol for the Delhi elections, but were told that both these were unavailable as they had been reserved by some other outfits,” Dushyant said, adding that if the candidates fight the polls on a new symbol, they may have to bear a loss.



(With agency inputs)