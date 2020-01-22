Navjot Singh Sidhu, Manmohan Singh among Congress star campaigners list for Delhi polls

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Congress has released its list of star campaigners for the Delhi Assembly polls and named 40 leaders including party chief Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Interestingly, Sidhu, who has made it to the list and is known to be an outspoken leader, has been away from the limelight, since his resignation as a minister in the Captain Amarinder Singh-led cabinet in Punjab in July last year.

Sidhu had grabbed headlines for his hug with Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa during Prime Minister Imran Khan's swearing-in ceremony in Pakistan in August 2018.



He also addressed several rallies in the past attacking the BJP-led central government on a host of issues.

Apart from Sidhu and the Gandhi family, the list includes Chief Ministers of Congress-ruled states including Captain Amarinder Singh (Punjab), Ashok Gehlot (Rajasthan), Bhupesh Baghel (Chhattisgarh), Kamal Nath (Madhya Pradesh) and V Narayanasamy (Puducherry).

Also, Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot has made it to the list of star campaigners.

Another interesting inclusion is actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha, who joined Congress after resigning from BJP in April last year.



Other prominent leaders include -- Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra, Ajay Maken, Meira Kumar, Raj Babbar, Kapil Sibal, Shashi Tharoor, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Randeep Singh Surjewala, Kirti Azad and Sushmita Dev.

Former President Pranab Mukherjee's daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee is also mentioned in the list.

Delhi, which has 70 seats, is slated to go to polls on February 8. The counting of votes will take place on February 11.