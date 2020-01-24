Home Cities Delhi

Amit Shah blames Congress, AAP for 'provoking people, orchestrating CAA riots' in Delhi

Speaking at an election rally in Matiala Assembly constituency, Amit Shah invoked repealing of Article 370, Ram Temple, Triple Talaq, and attack on Uri and Pulwama to seek vote for BJP.

NEW DELHI: Blaming the ruling AAP in the national capital and Congress for inciting youth and Muslims against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday drew a parallel between how CM Arvind Kejriwal, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan speak.

Speaking at an election rally in Matiala Assembly constituency, the BJP leader invoked repealing of Article 370, Ram Temple, Triple Talaq, and attack on Uri and Pulwama to seek vote for local candidate Rajesh Gehlot. 

“Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s statement are similar to Rahul Gandhi and Kejriwal’s assertion. What relationship do they share? They need to explain,” he said.

“They (AAP and Congress) are provoking people in Delhi and orchestrating riots. Deputy CM Sisodia, shamelessly, says that we are with Shaheen Bagh. They have vitiated peaceful atmosphere of the city. If they come to power, will Delhi be secure?” said Shah.

Senior party leaders including J P Nadda, state chief Manoj Tiwari, Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel held several events in different constituencies.  

Shah led another rally in Nangloi Jat and a padayatra in Uttam Nagar. Nadda also addressed two meetings in Dwarka and Mehrauli assembly seats.

Launching a scathing attack on AAP, Nadda said that this time the BJP would form government in Delhi.

“BJP’s record is to work and without being in power in Delhi. Earlier, Kejriwal would say that Modi didn’t allow him to work. Now, he is saying that the last five years were good. We have to apprise people about the projects left incomplete by AAP government,” he said, adding that his party should be voted for development of the national capital.

