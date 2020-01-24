Home Cities Delhi

Protest peacefully, but don't cause inconvenience to others: Kejriwal on CAA protests in Delhi

'Everyone has the right to protest peacefully, but protests should not cause any form of inconvenience to others,' Arvind Kejriwal said.

Published: 24th January 2020 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2020 09:47 AM

Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that the CAA and NRC were laws brought in by the BJP to shift everyone’s attention from a slowing economy and rising unemployment.

Kejriwal speaking at a private event said that protestors at Shaheen Bagh have every right to demonstrate peacefully as per laws specified in the Constitution of India. He though he added that no protest should cause inconvenience to others.

“Everyone has the right to protest peacefully, but protests should not cause any form of inconvenience to others,” he said.

ALSO READ: BJP candidate Kapil Mishra terms Delhi polls contest between India, Pakistan, faces flak

“CAA and NRC are irrelevant and are not required in our country.  The country will not go forward with these laws. Jobs and education will take us forward. The Central government should focus on how to generate more employment opportunities for the citizens. These laws are just a ploy to distract the public from real issues that plague our country,” said Kejriwal.   

“People of Delhi want development; they want the election to be focused on what the government is doing for the welfare of its citizens. The economy is in a very bad state, factories are shutting down and BJP only talks about CAA & NRC. People of Delhi will decide soon what they want in the coming few days. We are hopeful that people will appreciate our good work,” added Kejriwal.

ALSO READ: Amit Shah blames Congress, AAP for 'provoking people, orchestrating CAA riots' in Delhi

Earlier, senior party leader Sanjay Singh had defended his party’s stance regarding the protest by saying that when it came to triple talaq, BJP leaders were all for the rights of Muslim women, but now, women of the same community are being vindicated and portrayed as a security threat.

“During triple talaq, BJP leaders were crying rivers to show their support for Muslim women and their rights, but now, they term the Shaheen Bagh protest as a threat to security,” said Singh.

‘Grand confusion’

The BJP blamed the AAP for creating panic and causing ‘grand confusion’ among Muslims in the national capital which in turn has led to anarchism

