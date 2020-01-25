CAA stir: Students vow to fight 'Godses of past, present and future' on Shaheed Diwas

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Students of different universities from across the country will gather at the Rajghat to form the ‘Satyagraha human chain’ in protest against CAA, NRC and NPR on January 30. Members of ‘Young India against CAA-NRC-NPR’ campaign called for a “fight against the ‘Godses’ of past, present and future”.

The protest has been called under a joint initiative by over 60 students’ unions from across the country, including that of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), among others.



ALSO READ | Protest marches against CAA, NRC on January 30: Yogendra Yadav

Former JNUSU president N Sai Balaji said that the ‘Young India against CAA-NRC-NPR’ would make sure that acts like CAA and NRC are not implemented so democracy remains intact in the country.

“It will highlight and safeguard the right to equality in the country,” he said.

Marking the death anniversary of the original Satyagrahi Mahatma Gandhi, the Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC) has also called for a long march from Jamia to Rajghat against the controversial citizenship law.

January 30 is the day when Mahatma Gandhi was gunned down by Nathuram Godse and the day is known as Shaheed Diwas or Martyrs’ Day.



ALSO READ | 72-year-old anti CAA activist sets himself ablaze in Indore, battles for life

The JCC also plans to talk to protesters at other sit-ins here like at Shaheen Bagh and Khajuri Khas to join them in the march from their spot to the Rajghat against the recently passed Citizenship Amendment Act. The anti-CAA protestors’ now aim to stage a protest on the day throughout the country.

Meanwhile, students of JNU will be taking out a march against the “undemocratic” and “unconstitutional” Act on their campus on Saturday. The protests at Shaheen Bagh are on with thousands occupying roads in protest. Women of the area, of all ages, have been protesting against the CAA for more than a month now, by blocking a road which connects Delhi and Noida.

Protest on January 30



People from across the country will be holding protest marches on January 30 against the CAA and NRC, activist Yogendra Yadav announced on Friday. “It is the day Mahatma Gandhi was gunned down... People from different spheres will hold different marches against CAA and NRC,” Yadav said.

Sent to custody



A man arrested in connection with violent protests near Jamia Millia Islamia against the CAA last month was sent to judicial custody for three days by a Delhi court on Friday. The police said that the accused was arrested on basis of CCTV footage.